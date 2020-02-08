2023: Niger Delta group seeks legislation on power rotation

Ikuru Lizzy

A political pressure group, Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC), has called for legislation that would enthrone political zoning systems and power rotation as part of the county’s law.

National Coordinator of the group, Mr Emmanuel Ogba, made the call on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

He urged the National Assembly to strive towards making legislations aimed at legalising political zoning of offices in the country especially for the office of the President and Commander in Chief.

Ogba also called on the youth and politicians in the Northern part of the country to begin preparations towards galvanising support for a Southern President come 2023.

He expressed the opinion that if the constitution was amended to accommodate political zoning of offices that crisis and desperation that usually characterised presidential elections in the country would reduce.

“By entrenching zoning in the nation’s constitution, presidential election will…