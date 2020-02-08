Buratai flags off 5th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

By Olanrewaju Akojede

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, on Saturday fired the starter pistol of the 5th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon at the National Stadium.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai signaled the start of the 42km race at exactly 6.30 a.m., in company of the officials of the state government.

The newly silver label race which was free of rowdiness as against the previous ones, started without stampede while the athletes in high spirit begin the race for the 50,000 dollar prize money.

Buratai, who came as early as 6 a.m, was accompanied by top military officials, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and the state Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Segun Dawodu.

Others were the Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Sola Ayepeku; DG, LSSC, Oluwatoyin Gafar, and wife of the former LSSC Chairman, Yemisi Tinubu, among others.

NAN also reports that for the prize money,…