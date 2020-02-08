Ex- NNPC boss reels out 9-point agenda to unseat Obaseki

Igbaugba Ehigimetor

Former Group Executive Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Chris Ogiemwonyi, has rolled out his nine-point agenda that would serve as major pillars of development blue print if elected as next Governor of Edo.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ogiemwonyi, a former minister of State for works, stated this on Saturday in Benin in an interview with newsmen.

Ogiemwonyi said that his administration would guarantee security of lives and property and accord positive recognition for the welfare of people with disabilities

He said that he would offer the state functional education that would ensure construction and equipping of model schools and preventive healthcare delivery.

He listed others to include, agricultural development, solid mineral development, infrastructural development, effective public service delivery, sports development and rural-urban…