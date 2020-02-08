Insurgency: Theatre command commences local production of MRAPs in Maiduguri

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army Engineer Corps, Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have commenced local production of Mines Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles in Maiduguri to enhance their operational capacity.

Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, the Theatre Commander OPLD, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Friday in Maiduguri.

Adeniyi disclosed that with the belief that money fights war, the Army Headquarters and Federal Government had provided the needed resources to enable them look inward.

He added that with the production and deployment of Ezugwu MRAP to the theatre of operation, the engineer corps decided to come up with the initiative to begin fabrication for production in Maiduguri.

According to him, the MRAPs are 100 per cent local content, saying it is only the glass that was produced in Kaduna.

Also speaking,…