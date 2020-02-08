Insurgency: Why Nigerians should support service chiefs – CSOs

By Emmanuel Afonne

Some Civil Society Groups (CSGs) under the auspices of Civil Society Organisations for Peace, Security and National Development have called on Nigerians to support the country’s military as it intensifies the war on insurgents and terrorists.

The CSGs made the call in Abuja on Friday at a solidarity rally to declare support for the service chiefs amidst calls for their sack following prolonged war on insurgency.

Speaking to journalists during the rally, conveners of the group Mr Mike Msuaan and Mr Adamu Matazu, called for deep reflection about security situation in the country.

Msuaan said the dexterity deployed by the military particularly the Nigeria Army in curbing insecurity in the northeast and other parts of the country had no doubt yielded results in the fight against insurgency.

He argued that those calling for the head of the service chiefs might have based their position on career progression…