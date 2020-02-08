NDDC inaugurates committees for finance auditing

By Desmond Ejibas

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has inaugurated contract documentation and project assessment committees in preparation for forensic audit of its finances.

The acting Managing Director, Dr Joi Nunieh, said this in a statement on Saturday by Mr Charles Odili, its Director, Corporate Affairs in Port Harcourt.

She said that the two committees would continue from where the Contract Verification Committee stopped as well as complement the expected forensic audit of the commission.

According to her, the contract documentation committee will authenticate all documents submitted by contractors while the project assessment committee will visit the various sites to verify contractors’ claims.

“The committees will start work from Feb. 10, even as the commission prepares to defend its budget before the Senate on Feb. 12.

“The just concluded verification exercise has been an eye opener for us. We will address the press on Feb. 10 for a full…