OAU 8.05 megawatt power project to be completed soon – minister

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Agba, has assured authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, that 8.05 Megawatts power Project embarked on by the Federal Government would soon be completed.

Agba gave the assurance during his inspection of the power project at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Saturday.

He said the project was initiated by the federal government in collaboration with other agencies.

“The institution will no longer experience national grid challenges, for education is the bedrock of developed country, we have no choice than giving our best.

“The Project will generate 8.05 megawatts of electricity, which will be more than enough for the community at the present time,” he said.

The minister added that the projects would cut across universities in the six geo political zones.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Obafemi Awolowo…