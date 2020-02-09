African Leaders inaugurate security committee headquarters in Addis Ababa

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday joined other African leaders to inaugurate the headquarters of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services (CISSA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with a pledge to intensify security cooperation.

President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea and Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed were among the African leaders that performed the inaugural event.

According to a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, the side event of the inauguration of the head office building, donated by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, took place on the margins of the 33rd AU Summit.

In his remarks, the Chairperson of CISSA and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) of Nigeria, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, described the building as a product of vision, generosity,…