Buhari, PM Trudeau hold talks to strengthen ties

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, described Nigeria-Canada relations as ‘very cordial’, expressing his desire to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in a statement, in Abuja on Sunday, said the Nigerian leader met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the margins of the 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In remarks before the press, President Buhari underscored the warm and friendly relations between Nigeria and Canada, noting commonwealth membership of both nations and the choice of Canada for higher education by Nigerian students.

He said: ‘‘We have a lot of students in Canada. We are aware of our vital roles to keep the country together. We are eager to expand trade because you are one of the ‘biggest customers’, of Nigeria’s crude oil.

‘‘But the most important and…