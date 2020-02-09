Cancer: NAOWA screens 502 women in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

No fewer than 502 women benefited from a free breast and cervical cancer screening exercise organized by the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) in Enugu on Saturday.

NAOWA also organised an 11 kilometres cancer awareness walk as well as a talk as part of activities to mark the 2020 World Cancer Awareness Week.

Mrs Rasheedat Adegboye, President of NAOWA, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, who inaugurated the exercise declared that cancer was “never a death sentence’’.

Adegboye, who is the wife of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, noted that cancer was “highly curable’’ when detected early.

She advised women to engage in regular breast and cervical checks to ensure early detection of abnormalities, unnatural growth or lumps in their breasts and other parts of the body.

Adegboye said that: “It is good that Nigerian women are rising up against…