ECOWAS mobilising own resources to combat terrorism -Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, commended the renewed vigour by ECOWAS member countries to mobilise their own resources to combat terrorism.

Malam Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesman in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the President spoke at the High Level meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the State of Peace and Security in Africa at the 33rd AU Summit.

Buhari called for new strategies by the Union to effectively prevent, manage and resolve conflicts in the face of new circumstances and emerging challenges.

According to the Nigerian leader, Nigeria has fulfilled its financial obligations to the AU Peace Fund up to 2019, pledging to continue investing on peace and security on the continent.

On ECOWAS matters, Buhari declared that Nigeria is proud to continue to serve as a strong contributor to the peace roles played by the regional bloc.

”In Burkina Faso, we (ECOWAS) pledged…