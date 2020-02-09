Groups laud NPF for stamping out terror groups in Kaduna

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Salute Nigeria Initiative, and Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) have commended the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for its victorious action against criminal elements operating in Birni Gwari, Kaduna State and environs.

Amb. Chielo Ojirika, the Coordinator of Salute Nigeria Initiative and ”Finger off the Trigger Campaign” said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The NGOs lauded the force for stamping out violence, terrorism, banditry, cattle-rustling and kidnappings from the area.

Ojirika said that the spontaneous sweep of Ansaru Terror Camp in the area served as a warning for other hideouts of terror groups and perpetrator of violence and other vices in the country.

“The reign of insurgency and violence is coming to an end in Nigeria; we are confident in the ability of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu in sweeping out other hideouts of perpetrators of violence and insecurity…