Italy ready to invest in Nigeria’s agric sector

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Mr Alessandro Gerbino, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency (ITA), said the Italian government was ready to invest in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Gerbino said this at a dinner in Abuja.

According to him, investing in the agricultural sector will be part of Italy’s effort to strengthen trade relations with Nigeria.

He said that as Italy was known for transformation of raw materials, the Agency would focus on the agricultural sector in dealing with Nigeria.

“Our priorities are agro industrial and food processing machineries, packaging, storage and everything from the field to the super market.

“Italy is famous for being able to certify a perfect combination of technology that goes from the source to the consumer at the highest performance,’’ he said.

Gerbino said that Nigeria had many raw materials that could be processed with the technologies and machineries that Italy would bring…