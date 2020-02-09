Sokoto Govt targets N65.7bn loan for projects

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Sokoto State Government on Says it will secure N65.7 billion loan from internal financial sources to execute development projects.

Alhaji Mohammed Bello, the Special Adviser on Media to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said the loan would be used to fast-track agricultural development, housing, health, water resources, judiciary and service delivery.

He said that the move was in line with its continuous effort to seek better ways of improving the lot of its citizens.

Bello said that the loan would be serviced in 36 months and would not be a liability to be inherited by its successor.

Commenting, Alhaji Isah Galadanchi, the state Commissioner for Information, said decision to take the loan was the outcome of the state executive council meeting at Government House, Sokoto, which was chaired by the governor.

