University, CDD collaborate on power-generating solution for SMEs

By Angela Atabo

A research by SOAS University of London and the Centre for Democracy and Development has recommended that disaggregated power-generating solution can be used to lessen the problem of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in power supply.

According to the research, when natural gas is used as feedstock, disaggregated power-generating solution has the capacity to sustain SMEs operations in terms of power supply.

Disaggregated power-generating solution is a solution that harnesses both hardware and software tools to identify and quantify specific sources of household energy use.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the research was a UK aid funded project conducted in partnership with highly experienced research and policy institutes led by SOAS University of London, under the Anti-corruption Evidence (ACE) project.

Ms Pallavi Roy, SOAS University of London, who presented the research report, said…