We ‘re ready to contain Coronavirus, if it breaks out in Nigeria – Minister

By Abiodun Azi/Oluwafunke Ishola

The Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire, says Lagos State, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, is well prepared and ready to contain the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infectious disease, if eventually it breaks out in Nigeria.

Ehanire gave this assurance on Sunday, while briefing newsmen after inspecting facilities at the Emergency Response Readiness designated for the Coronavirus victims at the Mainland Hospital, Yaba in Lagos.

“I can say that Lagos State is well prepared; there is high level of readiness here, and also the awareness is there,” he said.

Enahire, therefore, commended the state government for its level of preparedness against the outbreak of any infectious disease in the state.

While expressing satisfaction at the infrastructure put in place, he said that the state, considering its vulnerability to infectious disease, had learnt…