55% of procurement for Train 7 to be executed to Nigerians – NLNG

By Edith Ike- Eboh

Mr Tony Attah, Managing Director, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) said that 55 per cent of all procurement for execution of the Train 7 project would be undertaken by Nigerian vendors.

Attah disclosed this at the ongoing 3rd Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), in Abuja on Monday.

The theme of the summit is: “Widening the integration circle: Technology, Knowledge, sustainability partnership’’.

“The very quick wins from Train 7 project for Nigeria is the creation of jobs for our teeming youth, netting up to 12,000 direct jobs at the construction phase and the associated skills acquisition through technology transfer.

“Riding on the back of a robust Nigerian Content plan endorsed by the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), 55 per cent of the Engineering activities for Train 7 will be carried out in-country

“Fifty-five per cent of all procurement for execution of the project will be undertaken…