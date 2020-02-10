AfDB worries over rising cases of malnourished children in Africa

By Mustapha Sumaila

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of African Development Bank (AfDB) has expressed concern over the rising cases of stunted children caused by malnutrition in Africa.

Adesina expresses concern at the African Leaders for Nutrition High-Level Dinner for Heads of State at Addisa Ababa.

The speech presented by AfDB president was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the bank’s Communications and External Relations Department on Sunday.

He explained that Africa was the only continent where the number of stunted children had increased over the last two decades.

He said the stunted children in Africa had increased to 58.5 million in 2018, from 50.3 million at the turn of the century.

According to him, of the 39 per cent of the world’s stunted children and 28 per cent of the world’s wasted children are in Africa.