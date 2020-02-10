Aiteo advocates robust fiscal framework for oil, gas sector

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Group Managing Director, Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited, Mr Victor Okoronkwo said robust fiscal framework was key to boosting investors’ confidence in the oil, gas sector.

Okoronkwo disclosed this while delivering a goodwill message at the ongoing Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, in Abuja, on Monday.

The theme of the summit is: “Widening the integration circle: Technology, Knowledge, sustainability partnership”.

” The imperative of success is depending on other factors like creating a stable operating environment as well as establishing robust regulatory and fiscal frameworks.

“Key energy industry reforms will be critical in boosting investor’s confidence and attracting otherwise elusive investments into Nigeria.

” To put our current reality into perspective, in 2018 the Foreign Direct Investment to Africa rose 11 per cent to 46 billion dollars,” he said.

According to him, the…