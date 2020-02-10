ASESI urges Ebonyi govt. to intervene in varsity crisis

By Emmanuel Afonne

The African Students Education Support Initiative (ASESI) has called on the Ebonyi State Government to intervene on the issue of new tuition fees in the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) to avoid crisis.

ASESI’s Executive Director, Chinonso Obasi, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, regretted that for the past two weeks, there had been disquiet in EBSU following a hike in the tuition fees.

He said that students argued that the economic reality in the country had rendered their parents and guardians incapable of paying the new fee.

Obasi, however, said that the EBSU management had insisted that the new fee regime was irreversible.

He said there was need for the school management to engage the students on the issue.

“Consequently, we urge Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Dave Umahi, to intervene and avert crises in the University.”

Obasi said that the state government should listen to and engage with representatives of…