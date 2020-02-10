Borno Govt reopens Maiduguri-Dikwa road, 5 years after closure

By Hamza Suleiman

The Borno government on Sunday reopened the Maiduguri-Dikwa road, five years after it was closed as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

NAN reports that the 86km road was closed to motorists in 2015 at the peak of Boko Haram activities in the Northern part of the state.

Gov. Babagana Zulum, accompanied by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi and the General Officer Commanding 7 Division Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig.-Gen. Abdul Khalifa, reopened the road.

Gov. Zulum, in his remark, commended the Nigerian military for its successes in degrading ‘Boko Haram’ insurgents that had been terrorising people in the state.

He said that the reopening of the road would resuscitate socio-economic activities, especially fishing businesses, crippled in the Lake Chad region.

He explained that motorists traveling on the road would move freely to their destination without…