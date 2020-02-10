ECOWAS leaders approve committee on Nigeria’s land border closure

By Ismaila Chafe

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has constituted a committee, headed by President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, to study and make a full report on Nigeria’s land border closure with her neighbours.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He revealed that the decision to set up the committee was agreed on Sunday night in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at an extraordinary session of ECOWAS leaders convened on the margins of the 33rd AU Summit to discuss the issue and other pressing regional matters.

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, told journalists after the three-hour closed door session that the meeting was attended by President Buhari and chaired by the ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic.

