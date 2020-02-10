FG inaugurates new gas transportation network code

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Federal Government has inaugurated a new Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code (NGTNC) to enhance gas production and revenue generation in the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva inaugurated the code at the opening of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the code would help to guide gas transporters and suppliers as 2020 had been declared the year of gas.

“On Feb. 10, the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code shall apply to all gas transportation arrangements between gas transporters and gas shippers as defined in the Code.

“The transporter and all existing users of the transportation network shall, within six months of the date of this Directive, migrate from existing Gas Transportation Agreements to the Network Code by executing the necessary Ancillary Agreements.

“All new and intending users shall…