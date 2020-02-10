Gender equality key to poverty eradication in Africa – Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said promotion of gender equality and the “meaningful engagement of women and girls” was key to poverty eradication in Africa.

Guterres stated this in his address to the 33rd African Union (AU) summit, which opened in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on Sunday.

He said although the continent had made progress in gender equality and women empowerment, but much remained to be done.

Noting that the world was still dominated by men, the UN Chief emphasised that the search for global peace and sustainable development required women’s leadership.

“That is why I have made gender parity a centerpiece of UN reform, and gender equality and the advancement of women a top priority in all the UN does.

“Peace, social cohesion and sustainable development require women’s contribution and leadership.

“It is our joint responsibility to ensure that women are not excluded from critical…