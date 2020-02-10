NDLEA seizes 10.5 tons of illicit drugs in Maiduguri

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Borno State Command has uncovered 10.522 kilograms of compressed cannabis sativa also known as “wee wee” allegedly concealed in a warehouse in Maiduguri.

The Chairman, NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah, (Rtd) disclosed this in a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs of the agency, Mr Jonah Achema, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

According to the statement, one suspect was also arrested in connection with the drugs.

He described the discovery of the illicit drugs, which was contained in 183 giant size bags as the single largest seizure within the North Eastern States.

The NDLEA boss said that the warehouse, located at Ungwan Doki, Maigadari Ward, adjacent Borno State Environmental Protection Agency, consisted of a three-bedroom and three-room boys’ quarters.

According to him, one Modu Fanami, who lives in the compound with his wife and two children was arrested in…