NNPC records 16% increase in gas supply to Power in November

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said that the daily average natural gas supply to gas-powered plants in November 2019 increased by 16.53 per cent to 645 mmscfd.

The Corporation disclosed this in its Monthly Financial and Operations Reports (MFOR) released in Abuja, on Sunday.

The increment, it said was equivalent to power generation of 2,178 MW.

It said that the October 2019 gas supply to power averaged 553 mmscfd to generate 2,050 MW.

It noted that national gas production in November 2019 stood at 228.65 billion Cubic Feet (BCF), translating to an average daily production of 7,621.68 Million Standard Cubic Feet per day (mmscfd).

“For the period November 2018 to November 2019, a total of 3,091.24 BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,882.27 mmscfd,” it said.

It added that a period-to-date Production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum…