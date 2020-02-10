Peace keeping: Nigerian Army officer bags Commonwealth Peace Award

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Commanding Officer, 72 Special Forces Battalion Makurdi, Lt. Col. A.D. Alhassan, has been honoured by the West African College of Freelance Journalism, for the tremendous achievements recorded under his command.

The award “Peace Award for Excellence and National Unity and Professionalism” was presented to Alhassan recently in Makurdi, Benue, in collaboration with the Commonwealth College of Bishops and Clergy Councils.

A statement by Bishop Abel King, Executive Director of the council, noted the resilience and commitment of the commanding officer and the professionalism of his troops in combating security threats in the middle belt and the country at large.

King said that the performance of other security agencies had been enhanced through the sterling leadership skills of the commanding officer particularly in the middle belt area of the country.

“This call for recognition is to…