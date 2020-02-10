President Buhari expresses concern over Libya

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern over the lack of tangible progress and the worsening security and humanitarian situation in Libya.

President Buhari raised this concerns at the African Union Peace And Security Council Summit on Situations in Libya and the Sahel in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

A statement from the Nigerian Embassy in Addis Ababa, emailed to the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Abuja said on Sunday that President Buhari was represented by the minister of foreign affairs Geoffrey Onyeoma

President Buhari said inspite the best intentions and determined efforts by this Council and the entire African Union, the devastating impact of the conflict on the Libyan people, neighbours, the Sahel and the Lake Chad regions remains alarming.

“Nigeria joins in the urgent call for a new and fresh approach that truly reflects the paramount interests of the Libyan people, the region and the continent in general.

“We…