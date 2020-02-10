What women with mutilated genitals undergo during sex – Expert

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Dr Esther Somefun, a Gender and Reproductive Health Analyst, on Sunday, says that women who have undergone Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) find it difficult to enjoy sex.

Somefun, work with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was difficult for circumcised women to enjoy sexual pleasure due to the complications of FGM.

She described FGM also known as female circumcision, as the partial or total removal of female external genitalia due to non-medical reasons.

“Due to the complications of FGM, women find it difficult to enjoy sex because the external female organ, the clitoris which ensure lubrication during sex has been cut off.

“These women can also experience painful sex, infertility, pelvic inflammatory infections, menstrual pains and keloids.

“FGM can also cause obstructed labour due to the narrowing of the external genitalia….