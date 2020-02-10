Your investments are safe in Nigeria, Buhari tells foreign investors

By Edith Ike- Eboh

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured international investors that their investments in Nigeria are safe.

Buhari gave the assurance at the ongoing Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja, on Monday.

The summit which is the 3rd edition has as its theme: “Widening the Integration Circle: Technology, Knowledge, Sustainability Partnership’’.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha, he said that Nigeria as an oil producing nation remained ready and accessible for legitimate investment from all interested countries, individuals and partners.

“Let me assure foreign delegates that their investments are well secured in Nigeria and a high return on investment is always guaranteed.

“It cannot get better anywhere,” he said

He added that towards achieving the realisation of a safe and secure investment environment, his administration had taken steps to reposition the oil…