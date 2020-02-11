Echoes of review of political office holders’ emoluments

By Obike Ukoh, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Since Mr Elias Mbam, the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission ( RMAFC), hinted about a possible review of the salaries and emoluments of political office holders, there has been raging debate on the desirability or otherwise of a review.

Mbam was not too specific on the direction the review will go, but according to him, it will reflect the current economic realities.

RMAFC is empowered by Section 32(d) Part I of the Third Schedule of the Constitution to determine the remuneration appropriate for political office holders.

Mbam said that at the conclusion of the review, the entitlements of the political office holders might either go up or down. “The review is a process and preliminary issues are currently being worked on.

“ If the process is followed judiciously, we would get to the appropriate entitlements due the office holders. The review is…