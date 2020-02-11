Fg targets June for fiscal landscape for oil, gas sector – Kyari

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, said that by June, the oil industry would have a clear fiscal landscape for operators to be able to plan.

Kyari made this known at a breakout session for Chief Executive officers (CEOs) in the industry at the on going Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The CEOs spoke on ” Investment to achieve economic sustainability. ”

He said that the need for a new fiscal framework work was imperative adding that operators should be willing to embrace changing laws.

Commenting on renewable energy, he said that Nigeria’s drive towards transiting to renewable and green energy would be frustrated by the epileptic power situation in the country.

He argued that discussions around encouraging the use of renewable energy should also focus on providing alternatives to addressing the epileptic power situation in Nigeria…