FG, U.S. sign $1.1m grant for electricity development

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Federal Government and United State Trade and Development Agency have signed a 1.1million dollar grant to support electricity infrastructure development in Nigeria.

The agreement was signed at the ongoing Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The theme of the summit is :Widening the integration Circle :Technology, Knowledge, Sustainability Partnership.

Mr Thomas Hardy, Director, U.S Trade and Development Agency said that the agency was proud signing the grant with Nigeria.

He said that the grant was another demonstration of the American government’s commitment to ensuring infrastructural development across the globe.

“Nigeria is the largest population in Africa and we are proud investing in the energy sector in the largest African nation to provide power to the rural communities,” Hardy said.

He added that the grant would be used for feasibility study of the Independent Power Projects (IPP) and other…