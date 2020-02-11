Gbajabiamila, Wase mourn Sen. Longjan as Reps suspend plenary

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed sadness over the death of Sen. Ignatius Longjan.

Longjan, who represented Plateau South Senatorial District, passed away at a Turkish hospital in Abuja on Monday Feb. 10, 2020 at the age of 75.

Gbajabiamila said that Lomgjan would be missed by members of the National Assembly, especially his immediate colleagues in the Senate.

The speaker prayed God to grant the soul of the late senator a peaceful resting place in His bosom.

“It hurts once again to mourn a colleague in the 9th National Assembly in the person of Senator Ignatius Longjan.

“It is indeed sad to lose another colleague to the cold hands of death. I pray the Almighty God gives his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

In a separate statement, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep. Idris Wase expressed grief and sadness over the…