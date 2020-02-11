Insecurity: Group urges FG to reopen cases of gun running against individuals, groups

By Emmanuel Afonne

A pressure group, North Central Renaissance (NCR), has urged the Federal Government to revisit cases of gun running involving individuals and groups in order to trace the inflow of illegal arms into the country.

A statement by the group’s convener, Mr Jerome Lan, on Tuesday, stressed the importance of reopening such cases in view of the growing security challenges in the country.

Lan said that the fight against insecurity cannot be successful while individuals alleged to be keeping large cache of unlicensed arms are not made to face the law.

“Nigeria has witnessed an upsurge in banditry, kidnapping and bloodletting across the country in recent times.

“The frequency in Boko Haram attacks, banditry and kidnapping points to the fact that there are arms in the hands of criminals who have continued to use them to terrorize and kill innocent citizens.

“All hands must be on deck to checkmate the inflow of these arms in Nigeria.

“Recall that on the…