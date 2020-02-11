Killings: Leave us alone – Okhide family beg media

By Akeem Abas

The family of the late Clement and Toyin Okhide, who were killed in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State on Tuesday, has appealed to the media to refrain from purveying wrong information on the incident and allow it mourn its dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Okhide family was thrown into mourning when its 23-year-old son, Michael, allegedly stabbed his parents to death.

But the family in a statement on Tuesday urged the media to refrain from sensationalism in the reportage of the matter, especially where such reports were based on inaccuracies.

The family in the statement signed by the children of the deceased–Dr Abiola Odeyinka, Miss Ayooluwa Okhide and Master Stephen Okhide– described the incident as sad and traumatic for the family.

It pleaded for public support and empathy at the trying and difficult period for the family, saying the challenge of drug abuse and mental illness was rife…