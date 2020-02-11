Thousands gather to bid farewell to Kenya’s longest serving leader Moi

Tens of thousands of Kenyans gathered at an open air stadium on Tuesday for the state funeral of Daniel Arap Moi, the country’s longest serving president, who died recently aged 95.

Moi’s coffin, draped in the Kenyan flag, was carried on a gun carriage from the State House, the official seat of the presidency, on the 5 km (3 mile) route to the stadium in the capital, Nairobi.

Troops from the Kenyan army, air force and the navy marched alongside into the stadium, where choirs were singing gospel songs as they awaited the cortege of the man described by critics as a virtual dictator.

A long-time friend Silas Yego, also retired bishop of the Africa Inland Church, where Moi had worshiped, told the mourners that Moi was a humble man.

“Anybody who knew him, they know he was a humble man.

“President Moi never bragged in any success instead he attributed it to God.

“Moi believed if you want to succeed,…