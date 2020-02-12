Functional rail transport system will reduce road crashes – Gov. Ganduje

By Naomi Sharang

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that a functional rail system will reduce road carnages and the attendant loss of lives and property caused by heavy vehicles.

The governor stated this when members of the Senate Committee on works paid him a courtesy call in his office on Tuesday.

He said that lack of rail system had caused great problems to Nigerian roads, noting that unless there was much planning, government would continue to waste funds.

“Even though it is absolutely necessary to repair the roads, that is not the lasting solution. The lasting solution is to develop our railway system so that heavy vehicles will be reduced.

“Another issue is that when we are repairing the roads, we do not follow the traffic regulations. A vehicle that is supposed to carry 30 tonnes can carry 50 tonnes and by mere giving some change (money), they get away with it not minding the damage they cause on the road especially…