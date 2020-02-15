Presidency warns against inciting protests against security chiefs

By Ismaila Chafe

The Presidency has cautioned a section of the political class against misleading the public and inciting protests against the heads of military institutions.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, gave the warning in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

The presidential aide said the warning became necessary in view of the reported plan hired crowd to demonstrate against Nigeria’s service chiefs on Monday.

According to him, this imminent gathering is the latest in a series of demonstrations orchestrated by the opposition to embarrass the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

”As part of this overall scheme, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with its belligerent politics, has been marching from one embassy to the other in protest against the Buhari administration and the nation’s highest court of justice, the Supreme Court.

”They are keen to give the impression that…