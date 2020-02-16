Childhood Cancer Day: Foundation advocates early diagnosis, care for children

By Justina Auta

As the world marks the International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD), an NGO, Okapi Children Cancer Foundation, donates cash and calls for early diagnosis and care for children with cancer.

ICCD is annually celebrated on Feb. 15 as a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer, and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer, survivors and their families.

Kemi Adekanye, Founder of the foundation, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the cash donation was to assist children suffering from cancer at National Hospital, Abuja (NHA).

She said that the essence of the day was to raise more awareness on childhood cancer, as well as support families with financial and emotional support to enable them to care of their children suffering from the disease.

She added that “our mission is to provide that first level support to families of children fighting cancer.

“We let them know that we…