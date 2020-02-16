DPR hands over OML 98 to NPDC

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has officially handed over the Oil Mining Licence (OML) 98 to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Speaking at the hand-over in Abuja, Mr Sarki Auwalu, DRP Director and Chief Executive Officer, said that the licence was revoked from its operators Pan Ocean oil corporation over non remittance of royalties.

OML 98 is the only asset belonging to a Joint Venture (JV) between NNPC and Pan Ocean Oil. OML 98 is located in the onshore Niger Delta.

The acreage was originally awarded to Pan Ocean in 1971 as OPL 71 and was converted into OML 98 in 1975. Production from the JV started in 1976

OML 98 is an asset that is prolific.

The 2P reserve is about 43 million barrels with 20 million barrels of condensates, with over 383 billion SCF of gas.

These assets is supposed to work.

“There is an obligation for each and every…