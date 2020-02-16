Imo Governorship: Uzodinma asks Supreme Court to dismiss Ihedioha’s motion

By Ebere Agozie

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss an application filed by former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha.

Ihedioha had filed an appeal seeking judicial review of the apex court’s judgement which had on January 14, 2020, ordered his removal from office.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Uzodimma’s preliminary objection was against a motion on notice dated Feb. 5, filed by Ihedioha and PDP.

They prayed the Supreme Court for an order setting aside “as a nullity the judgment delivered by it on January 14.

Uzodimma and APC’s preliminary objection against Ihedioha was brought pursuant to Section 6(6)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The objection raised and argued the competence of the motion and the jurisdiction of the court to entertain same and therefore urged the apex court to strike out the motion filed by Ihedioha.

They said that…