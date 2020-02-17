Gov. El-Rufai presents 24 Jeeps to High Court judges

By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Monday presented 24 Jeeps to High Court judges, as part of efforts to enhance the welfare of judicial officers in the state.

The governor, said while presenting the vehicles to the judges in Kaduna that more vehicles would be provided to other judges.

El-Rufai also disclosed plans by the government to construct housing estates for the judges.

“The next beneficiaries will be Khadis of Sharia Court of Appeal and judges of the Customary Court of Appeal. They will be delivered soon by God’s grace, not only the incoming judges but also the existing ones.

“The state government has plans to develop housing estate for senior judges, as currently, judges are accommodated in government buildings scattered across the state.

“We believe that if we develop housing estate where all the senior judges will be in comfortable accommodation, with club house and shopping facility, they will have a…