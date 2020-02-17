Laziness, sharp practices not part of African culture, says Coalition

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older People in Nigeria (COSROPIN) declared on Sunday that negative attitudes, including laziness, dishonesty and sharp practices, are not part of the African culture.

Ms May Ikokwu, the Secretary General of COSROPIN, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that parents should lead by example by displaying high moral values as well as begin to inculcate cultures of dignity, integrity, hard work and honesty in their children.

She blamed the current societal immorality and desperation for money on the dearth of African cultures of dignity and honesty.

“In the past, there was honour in hard work. Every penny one had was earned through dignity of labour unlike today that smart practices are the order of the day.”

Ikokwu, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), reiterated the need for review of…