Ministry partners transport, logistic institute to drive sector

By Lucy Ogalue

The Ministry of Transportation will partner and encourage the initiatives of the Transport and Logistics Institute to educate Nigerians more on the sector.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this in a statement by Mr Gift Okpara, his Media Aide on Sunday in Abuja.

Amaechi disclosed this while laying the foundation for the transport institute at the Gregory University, Uturu (GUU) in Abia State.

He said: “As Minister of Transportation, I am willing to partner and encourage the University in its initiative to educate Nigerians in the Transportation and Logistics field.

“Taking advantage of the Federal Government’s development strides in Transportation particularly the rail and maritime sectors.

“We’ll see how we’ll partner with the university in the Ministry of Transportation, especially when we start the construction of the Bonny-Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line.

“We are very particular…