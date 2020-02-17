Transport ministry seeks approval to rehabilitate Portharcourt to Maiduguri railway

By Lucy Ogalue

The Ministry of Transportation is seeking President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the rehabilitation of the Portharcourt – Maiduguri narrow gauge.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, told newsmen in Abuja that while waiting to get the loan to construct the standard gauge, it would be easier to commence rehabilitation of the narrow gauge lines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President had earlier given approval for the construction of the standard gauge, the seaport in Bonny and Portharcourt industrial park.

Amaechi said:“If we start pursuing the money to construct Porthrtcourt -Maiduguri now in case of loan, we may not get the loan easily.

“So why not give us permission to do two things at the same time. While looking for the money for the standard gauge, allow us to rehabilitate the narrow gauge.

“ The president is a bit more determined that we construct a standard gauge, but if we continue to wait, we may not get…