ASUU calls for review of existing laws on sexual harassment

By Naomi Sharang

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called for a review of existing laws on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions rather than formulating new ones.

He made the call at a public hearing on Monday in Abuja on “Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Educational Institution Prohibition Bill” sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The event was organised by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters headed by Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill scaled 2nd reading at the Senate on Nov. 6, 2019.

The bill seeks to prohibit sexual harassment in tertiary educational institutions and imposes stiff punitive measures on perpetrators.

Ogunyemi said that ASUU was not in support of sexual harassment in any form, noting that if there was a law that addressed issues related to sexual…