EFCC re-arraigns 6 public officers over alleged N64.6bn police pension fraud

By Edith Nwapi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned six public officials allegedly involved in police pension scam of N64.6 billion in an FCT High Court Maitama.

Those re-arraigned are Atiku Abubakar Kigo; Ahmed Inuwa Wada; Mrs Veronica Ulonma Onyegbulam; Sani Habila Zira; Mrs Uzoma Cryril Attang and Christian Madubuke.

They were first arraigned before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, with the case number FCT/CR/64/2012 in 2013 on 20-count charge bordering on conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

They were then arraigned alongside Esau Dangabar, who died on July 24, 2019 in the course of hearing.

In view of Dangabar’s death, EFCC on October 17, 2019 filed a motion before the court for amendment of charge with a view to removing the name of the first defendant from the charge.

EFCC told the court that the further amended charge was in pursuant to Section 216 and 218 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act…