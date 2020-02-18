Families of fallen heroes receive cheques from Defence ministry

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), on Tuesday presented cheques to next-of-kins of the deceased officers and men of the armed forces who died in battle front in 2019.

Magashi personally presented the cheques to all of the 184 beneficiaries of the group life assurance of the armed forces.

He said the token was for them to settle down, adding that the government could not compensate them adequately.

“We will continue to pursue the welfare of those in battle front and the families of the deceased.

“We are here to ensure the welfare and progress of your children especially in the area of their education,” he said.

Earlier the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, represented by the Acting Chief of Defence Administration, Maj. Gen Abraham Dusu, said the scheme was designed to address the plights of the deceased families.

Olonisakin commended the minister for approving and…