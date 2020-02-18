FG selects 6 states for pilot Open Schooling Programme

By Philomina Attah

The Federal Government has selected six northern states for the pilot phase of its Open Schooling Programme (OSP).

OSP which was launched in early 2019 is an open learning programme aimed at reducing the high number of out-of-school children in the country.

The beneficiaries, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kano, Adamawa and Niger, are among the 10 states which, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), are worst hit by the problem.

According to UNICEF, eight million children are out of school in the 10 endemic states, which include Bauchi, Zamfara, and the FCT.

OSP is a collaborative effort between the government, through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), an educational development platform of The Commonwealth.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a five-day workshop for OSP Content Developers and Centre Managers opened in Abuja on…